NEET-UG 2024: Navigating Healthcare's Gateway

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that the NEET-UG medical entrance exam will be held on May 4, with the application process open from now until March 7. NEET-UG is India's largest entrance exam in terms of candidate volume, with a record of over 24 lakh participants in 2024.

This key examination establishes eligibility for admission to the MBBS course, where 1,08,000 seats are available, divided among government and private colleges, alongside courses in Dentistry, Ayurveda, Unani, and Siddha.

In response to past allegations of exam irregularities and to ensure fairness, a panel led by former ISRO Chief R Radhakrishnan recommends multi-stage testing. Meanwhile, the NTA continues with the traditional pen and paper format after discussions with the education and health ministries.

(With inputs from agencies.)