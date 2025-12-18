Protests Erupt in Jammu Over Medical College Admissions

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangharsh Samiti (SMVSS) spearheaded protests in Jammu on Wednesday, calling for the nullification of Muslim student admissions to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Medical College and advocating Hindu student reservations akin to Muslim and Sikh institutions.

For more than two weeks, multiple protests erupted across Jammu and other regions against the allocation of most MBBS seats to Muslim students, primarily from Kashmir, as listed in last month's NEET merit list for Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Medical College in Reasi district. Protesters have demanded an investigation, suspecting a significant conspiracy against the institution.

Mass protests led by SMVSS and various organizations took place in Jammu, Kathua, Reasi, Katra, Rajouri, Samba, Ramban, Udhampur, Kishtwar, Bhaderwah, and Doda. In Kathua, demonstrators burned a government effigy, while the SMVSS and other groups chanted slogans against the administration at numerous Jammu sites. According to SMVSS Convener Colonel Sukhvir Singh Mankotia, between 40,000 and 50,000 people participated in over 40 locations across the division, showing strong dissatisfaction with the shrine board and government. He emphasized that the SMVSS will persist until the 'unjust decision' is reversed.

(With inputs from agencies.)