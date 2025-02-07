JIS Group's Rs 450 Crore Expansion Plans in West Bengal Education Sector
JIS Group is set to invest Rs 450 crore to enhance educational infrastructure in West Bengal, establishing a second university in Hooghly. Rs 200 crore will improve existing facilities, while Rs 250 crore funds a new university. The first private veterinary college begins sessions this year.
- Country:
- India
The JIS Group, a leading educational conglomerate, has unveiled a significant investment plan to bolster academic infrastructure in West Bengal. At the Bengal Global Business Summit 2025, Managing Director Sardar Taranjit Singh announced the allocation of Rs 450 crore towards education expansion efforts.
A prominent part of this investment involves setting up Rishi Aurobindo University in Hooghly district, with Rs 250 crore earmarked for its development. Additionally, Rs 200 crore is set aside for enhancing infrastructure and faculty at the existing JIS University.
Further expanding its educational reach, the JIS College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, noted as the first private veterinary college in the state, will start classes this year, marking another milestone for the group established in 2014.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth
Odisha's Industrial Transformation: A New Era of Infrastructure Growth
Union Budget 2024-25: A Catalyst for Women's Empowerment and Infrastructure Growth
Economic Survey 2025 Highlights India’s Transformative Urban Infrastructure Growth
Union Budget 2025: Catalyzing Infrastructure Growth and Real Estate Opportunities