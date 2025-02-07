Left Menu

JIS Group's Rs 450 Crore Expansion Plans in West Bengal Education Sector

JIS Group is set to invest Rs 450 crore to enhance educational infrastructure in West Bengal, establishing a second university in Hooghly. Rs 200 crore will improve existing facilities, while Rs 250 crore funds a new university. The first private veterinary college begins sessions this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 07-02-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 21:44 IST
JIS Group's Rs 450 Crore Expansion Plans in West Bengal Education Sector
  • Country:
  • India

The JIS Group, a leading educational conglomerate, has unveiled a significant investment plan to bolster academic infrastructure in West Bengal. At the Bengal Global Business Summit 2025, Managing Director Sardar Taranjit Singh announced the allocation of Rs 450 crore towards education expansion efforts.

A prominent part of this investment involves setting up Rishi Aurobindo University in Hooghly district, with Rs 250 crore earmarked for its development. Additionally, Rs 200 crore is set aside for enhancing infrastructure and faculty at the existing JIS University.

Further expanding its educational reach, the JIS College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, noted as the first private veterinary college in the state, will start classes this year, marking another milestone for the group established in 2014.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025