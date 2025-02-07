JIS Group's Rs 450 Crore Expansion Plans in West Bengal Education Sector

The JIS Group, a leading educational conglomerate, has unveiled a significant investment plan to bolster academic infrastructure in West Bengal. At the Bengal Global Business Summit 2025, Managing Director Sardar Taranjit Singh announced the allocation of Rs 450 crore towards education expansion efforts.

A prominent part of this investment involves setting up Rishi Aurobindo University in Hooghly district, with Rs 250 crore earmarked for its development. Additionally, Rs 200 crore is set aside for enhancing infrastructure and faculty at the existing JIS University.

Further expanding its educational reach, the JIS College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, noted as the first private veterinary college in the state, will start classes this year, marking another milestone for the group established in 2014.

