Record Number of Girls in West Bengal Board Exams Amidst Vigilant Measures

This year's West Bengal state board exams for Class 10 will see a remarkable increase in the number of female candidates, surpassing their male peers. Starting February 10, 5,55,950 girls will appear, which reflects a significant focus on female education in the state. The exams are set to conclude on February 22.

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, led by President Ramanuj Ganguly, is implementing stringent measures to maintain examination integrity. Electronic devices, including mobile phones, are strictly prohibited in exam halls, with officials barred from carrying such gadgets to ensure fairness.

Efforts are being made to provide last-minute admit cards to 181 students due to administrative delays. Twenty additional exam centers will host these students, with procedures in place to prevent any misuse of technology or resources during the exams.

