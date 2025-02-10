Revolutionizing Digital Interfaces: IIT Delhi's New UX Strategy Certification

New Delhi [India], February 10: The digital interaction landscape is evolving, and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi is stepping up to meet the challenge. Recognizing the demand for expertise at the crossroads of User Experience (UX) design and psychology, IIT Delhi has launched admissions for its second cohort of the Advanced Certification Programme in Persuasive UX Strategy.

This six-month program is crafted to furnish students with the creative and strategic tools necessary to devise innovative digital interfaces. The need for such advanced UX design is driven by India's burgeoning e-commerce sector, with the UX market expected to grow from USD 3.5 billion in 2023 to USD 32.95 billion by 2030. UX design is a critical component in capturing consumer attention and fostering business growth.

As highlighted by Professor Jyoti Kumar, Head of the Department of Design at IIT Delhi, the curriculum bridges technology with human psychology, focusing on effective user behavior strategies. The course features over 240 hours of blended learning and hands-on practical scenarios, including modules on UX in AR/VR, cultural considerations, and advanced UX testing, all culminating in a prestigious certification.

(With inputs from agencies.)