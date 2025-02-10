Empowering Students: Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' Ignites Exam Motivation

In a bid to inspire over 61 lakh students, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' broadcast garnered the attention of nearly 40,000 schools across Gujarat. The event emphasized the importance of time management and positivity during exams.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel partook in the broadcast at a private Ahmedabad school, interacting with students, teachers, and parents. He endorsed PM Modi's book 'Exam Warrior' as a valuable resource, encouraging students to focus on effort rather than stress.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat joined students in Gandhinagar, urging them to approach exams as a celebration. He highlighted the significance of resilience, supporting students to learn from failures and succeed through dedication.

(With inputs from agencies.)