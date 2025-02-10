Left Menu

Empowering Students: Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' Ignites Exam Motivation

Over 61 lakh students in Gujarat engaged with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' broadcast. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Governor Acharya Devvrat urged students to manage time effectively and view exams positively. They emphasized hard work and learning from failures as paths to success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 10-02-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 18:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to inspire over 61 lakh students, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' broadcast garnered the attention of nearly 40,000 schools across Gujarat. The event emphasized the importance of time management and positivity during exams.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel partook in the broadcast at a private Ahmedabad school, interacting with students, teachers, and parents. He endorsed PM Modi's book 'Exam Warrior' as a valuable resource, encouraging students to focus on effort rather than stress.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat joined students in Gandhinagar, urging them to approach exams as a celebration. He highlighted the significance of resilience, supporting students to learn from failures and succeed through dedication.

(With inputs from agencies.)

