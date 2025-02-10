Embrace Challenges: Haryana CM Inspires Students at 'Pariksha Pe Charcha-2025'

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini delivered an inspirational address at the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha-2025' state-level event, urging students to tackle challenges with determination and courage.

The event took place at Shaheed Major Anuj Rajput Government Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary School in Panchkula. During his speech, Saini shared personal experiences, emphasizing that overcoming challenges leads to fulfilling accomplishments.

Saini commended the School Education Department and the staff for organizing the event. He reiterated the vital role teachers play in student development and motivated students to excel in upcoming exams. Additionally, he highlighted the government's efforts to blend education with skill development for youth empowerment.

(With inputs from agencies.)