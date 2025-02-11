Left Menu

Kerala Cabinet Greenlights Private University Bill

Kerala's government has approved a draft bill for the establishment of private universities, requiring credible agencies for setting up. The bill mandates land ownership, funding, and faculty guidelines, along with seat reservations for local students and scholarships for SC/ST communities. The state won't financially assist private universities, but research grants may be available.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 11-02-2025 09:20 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 09:04 IST
University of Southampton Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala government has taken a significant step toward education reform by approving a draft bill that allows for the establishment and management of private universities in the state. The bill, endorsed by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during a Cabinet meeting, stipulates that only experienced agencies in the education sector can apply to set up these universities.

As per the draft, prospective universities must comply with regulatory guidelines on land ownership and financial requirements, including a Rs 25 crore corpus fund. Additionally, they must adhere to UGC and state rules for faculty and leadership appointments, while reserving 40% of seats for local students and extending scholarships to SC/ST communities.

Without direct state financial support, private universities can seek research grants. Oversight is ensured with government nominees in governance structures and provisions for employee benefits and grievance redressal. This move is poised to transform the educational landscape of Kerala while maintaining regulatory oversight and inclusivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

