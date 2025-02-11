Global Tensions: Ceasefires, Politics, and Shifts in Power

Hamas officials insist that a ceasefire is crucial to secure the safe return of Israeli hostages from Gaza, despite tensions rising over alleged violations by Israel. This comes after threats from U.S. President Donald Trump, who vowed retaliation if the hostages were not released.

Argentine President Javier Milei's economic policies are gaining support, though his controversial statements on diversity have sparked division. Milei, celebrated for his economic reforms, faces criticism from both the public and political spectrum over his views on sexuality.

In a significant development, Colombia sees a shake-up in its government as Defense Minister Ivan Velasquez resigns, joining other ministers who've left following a contentious cabinet meeting. The changes highlight ongoing political turbulence under President Gustavo Petro.

