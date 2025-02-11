Left Menu

Record-Breaking JEE-Main 2025: Fourteen Aces Shine

Fourteen candidates have achieved a perfect score in the JEE-Main 2025 exam, with most top scorers hailing from Rajasthan. The exam was taken by over 12.58 lakh candidates and conducted in 13 languages. It serves as a gateway to IITs and was held in multiple international cities.

Updated: 11-02-2025 19:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable achievement, fourteen students have secured a perfect score in the JEE-Main 2025 engineering entrance examination, according to an announcement by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday. Dominating the list of top performers are candidates from Rajasthan, with twelve out of the fourteen hailing from the general category, while one each belongs to the OBC and SC categories.

Among the high-achieving candidates, five are from Rajasthan, two each from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, and one each from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Telangana, and Maharashtra. These NTA scores are distinct from percentage marks, explained senior officials; they are normalised scores based on relative performance across multiple sessions.

The examination was conducted in 13 languages and spanned across 15 cities globally, covering locations such as Dubai, Doha, and Washington. The results from both JEE-Main sessions will determine candidates' eligibility for the prestigious JEE-Advanced, a gateway to the elite Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

