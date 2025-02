Privacy Violations Spark Uproar at Jamia Millia Islamia

Controversy erupted at Jamia Millia Islamia as students accused the institution of violating privacy by displaying personal details on campus. This incident has ignited safety concerns among the student body.

The university's actions came amidst ongoing protests against recent disciplinary measures. The administration claims these protests disrupted academic activities and caused property damage, including vandalism at key university facilities.

Student leaders and former university officials criticize the actions, arguing they stifle democratic dissent. The administration, however, maintains its stance, emphasizing the need for order. As tensions rise, students demand revocation of punitive measures and restoration of their rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)