Tamil Nadu vs. Centre: Clash Over Language Policy Intensifies

Chief Minister M K Stalin accused Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan of 'blackmail' for linking education funds to Tamil Nadu's adoption of the National Education Policy and three language formula. The controversy ignited political tensions, invoking strong reactions from various Tamil Nadu political leaders, including opposition parties.

Chief Minister M K Stalin has charged Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan with 'blackmail,' claiming Pradhan tied the release of education funds to Tamil Nadu's acceptance of the National Education Policy and a three-language formula, fuelling political tensions in the state.

Stalin questioned the constitutional basis for a mandatory three-language policy and denounced the union government's stance. Prominent figures from various parties, including the ruling DMK and AIADMK, voiced opposition to the central government's approach.

The issue has united political adversaries in Tamil Nadu against perceived federal overreach, with many leaders emphasizing the region's right to determine its language education policy without external pressure.

