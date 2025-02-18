Left Menu

Odisha Assembly in Uproar Over Nepali Student's Death at KIIT

The Odisha assembly reacted strongly to the death of a Nepali student at KIIT, condemning the alleged mistreatment of other Nepali students. Lawmakers demanded a judicial probe, blaming the BJP and KIIT founder for the incident, which strained Odisha-Nepal relations. KIIT expressed regret and reaffirmed its commitment to student welfare.

Updated: 18-02-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 14:13 IST
Odisha Assembly in Uproar Over Nepali Student's Death at KIIT
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident involving the death of a Nepali student at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) has sparked major concerns in the Odisha assembly. Lawmakers, cutting across party lines, expressed their profound grief and condemned the alleged mistreatment of Nepali students by the institute's authorities.

The issue was brought to the fore during the Zero Hour by BJD member PK Deb, who highlighted the adverse impact on the state’s reputation. Deb criticized the BJP government for the 'worsening law and order situation' that led to the unfortunate event. Meanwhile, Congress legislators demanded a judicial investigation to address allegations of harassment faced by the Nepali students.

KIIT has since issued a statement expressing regret about the incident, reaffirming its commitment to maintaining a safe and inclusive environment for all students. However, the uproar continues with BJP MLA Babu Singh calling for the arrest of KIIT founder Achyuta Samanta over the alleged 'wrongdoings' at the institution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

