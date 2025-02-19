Scholarship Standoff: NSUI Challenges MP Government
The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) has accused the Madhya Pradesh government of delaying scholarship payments, affecting thousands of students. The NSUI alleges bias against Scheduled Castes and Tribes in scholarship disbursal. Protests are threatened if demands are not met promptly.
The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) has leveled serious allegations against the Madhya Pradesh government, claiming non-payment of scholarships to thousands of students. The organization, affiliated with the Congress party, warns of imminent protests should the funds remain unpaid.
Concerns were raised over alleged discrimination in the distribution of scholarships, particularly towards students from the Schedule Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) communities. NSUI spokesperson Viraj Yadav emphasized the plight of students facing financial distress due to the delayed disbursement.
NSUI has formally communicated its demands through a memorandum to state officials, pushing for the immediate release of pending scholarship funds and parity in scholarship durations between SC and ST students. The group plans to bring this issue to the forefront in the upcoming state assembly budget session and vows to initiate protests across educational institutions if the situation doesn't improve.
