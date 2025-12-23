Andhra Pradesh Spearheads Electric Bus Revolution
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has approved a major initiative to replace nearly 9,000 diesel buses with electric ones in APSRTC over the next five years. This sustainable transition aims to meet environmental goals and involve significant investments in electric buses and charging infrastructure.
- Country:
- India
In a landmark move, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced the introduction of nearly 9,000 electric buses over the next five years to replace existing diesel vehicles in the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC).
Highlighting the shift towards sustainable public transportation, Naidu directed APSRTC officials to prioritize converting buses older than eight years to electric vehicles, aligning with the state's environmental targets to phase out diesel buses completely by 2030.
Moreover, to enhance infrastructure, the state will expand electric vehicle charging stations, particularly in preparation for the Godavari Pushkarams pilgrimage. The state received federal support with 750 buses under the PM-E Bus Seva scheme and an additional 300 for the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
State-of-the-Art Bus Terminal to Transform Baripada Transport Infrastructure
Defence Minister Unveils Strategic Guide for Enhanced Road Infrastructure
Bank of India Secures Major Funding for Infrastructure
Brookfield India REIT Raises Rs 2,000 Crore Through Sustainability Bonds
Governor Mathur Stresses on Infrastructure Boost for Sikkim's Progress