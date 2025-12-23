Andhra Pradesh Spearheads Electric Bus Revolution

In a landmark move, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced the introduction of nearly 9,000 electric buses over the next five years to replace existing diesel vehicles in the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC).

Highlighting the shift towards sustainable public transportation, Naidu directed APSRTC officials to prioritize converting buses older than eight years to electric vehicles, aligning with the state's environmental targets to phase out diesel buses completely by 2030.

Moreover, to enhance infrastructure, the state will expand electric vehicle charging stations, particularly in preparation for the Godavari Pushkarams pilgrimage. The state received federal support with 750 buses under the PM-E Bus Seva scheme and an additional 300 for the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams.

