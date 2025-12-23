Left Menu

Revamping Education: Uttar Pradesh's Operation Kayakalp

The Uttar Pradesh government, under Operation Kayakalp, has improved infrastructure in schools since 2017. Many schools now boast added furniture facilities, with a goal of 100% implementation. The National Education Policy mandates teaching in local languages, though English is taught as a subject. School upgrades and policy evolution highlight the state's education focus.

The Uttar Pradesh government has embarked on a transformative journey to improve the state's educational infrastructure through Operation Kayakalp, Minister of State for Basic Education Sandeep Singh announced in the assembly on Tuesday.

Since the BJP's rise to power in 2017, significant progress has been made. Minister Singh reported that 65% of schools now have furniture, aiming for complete implementation by year-end. The National Education Policy has shifted instructional focus to local languages, with English remaining a subject. Singh highlighted the government's proactive stance compared to predecessors.

In response to queries, Singh noted stable enrollment numbers due to the transition of some primary schools to composite institutions. Efforts to streamline teacher recruitment and conduct regular examinations are also underway, underscoring the state's commitment to education reform.

