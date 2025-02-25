Prof Dr. Mukul Bhattacharyya Appointed as VC of West Bengal University of Health Sciences

The West Bengal health department announced on Tuesday that Prof Dr. Mukul Bhattacharyya has been appointed as the Vice Chancellor of West Bengal University of Health Sciences. This decision comes as Bhattacharyya's distinguished career in orthopaedics paves the way for his new leadership role.

Previously serving as the Professor and Head of the Department of Orthopaedics at Kolkata's SSKM Hospital, Bhattacharyya brings a wealth of experience to his new position. His appointment reflects the department's confidence in his ability to guide the university into a promising future.

Bhattacharyya's tenure as Vice Chancellor is set for a duration of three years, during which he is expected to drive the university's mission in advancing health sciences education and research in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)