Accelerated Growth: Female Literacy Surges in Jharkhand

In a remarkable development, Jharkhand has witnessed a rapid increase in female literacy over the past five years. According to the latest state economic survey presented in the assembly, the literacy rate among women surged with a growth rate of 2.5% annually, a stark contrast to the 0.47% increase observed among men.

The report highlighted that the proportion of literate males rose from 81.4% in 2019-20 to 82.8% in 2023-24, while the female literacy rate jumped from 64.1% to 70.6% over the same period. The gender disparity index, reflecting the gap in literacy rates between men and women, improved significantly from 0.79 to 0.85 and approached the national average of 0.86.

Since achieving statehood in 2000, Jharkhand's overall literacy rate has climbed from 53% to 76% by 2023-24, marking a substantial improvement of approximately 43%. This promising trend indicates a positive trajectory towards educational equality in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)