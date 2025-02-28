Left Menu

Accelerated Growth: Female Literacy Surges in Jharkhand

The literacy rate of women in Jharkhand has grown significantly faster than that of men over the past five years, as reported by the state economic survey. While male literacy increased by 0.47% annually, female literacy rose by 2.5%, improving the gender disparity index substantially.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 28-02-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 16:33 IST
Accelerated Growth: Female Literacy Surges in Jharkhand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable development, Jharkhand has witnessed a rapid increase in female literacy over the past five years. According to the latest state economic survey presented in the assembly, the literacy rate among women surged with a growth rate of 2.5% annually, a stark contrast to the 0.47% increase observed among men.

The report highlighted that the proportion of literate males rose from 81.4% in 2019-20 to 82.8% in 2023-24, while the female literacy rate jumped from 64.1% to 70.6% over the same period. The gender disparity index, reflecting the gap in literacy rates between men and women, improved significantly from 0.79 to 0.85 and approached the national average of 0.86.

Since achieving statehood in 2000, Jharkhand's overall literacy rate has climbed from 53% to 76% by 2023-24, marking a substantial improvement of approximately 43%. This promising trend indicates a positive trajectory towards educational equality in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025