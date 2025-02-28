Bitathon 2025: Bridging the Gap Between Business, Technology, and People

Mumbai, India, February 28, 2025: SAS, a leading entity in data and AI, celebrated a remarkable success with the Bitathon 2025. Held in collaboration with the Goa Institute of Management, this prestigious national competition attracted over 2000 registrations and 698 teams from colleges across India. The theme, 'Blurred Boundaries: When Business Meets Technology Meets People,' inspired participants to develop innovative, data-driven solutions.

Bhuvan Nijhawan, Sr. Director of Education for Asia Pacific at SAS, noted that Bitathon continues to empower young minds by connecting them with the skills and insights needed for the modern era of AI and analytics. He emphasized partnering with GIM as a step towards fostering future leaders in data science. Dr. Anup Maurya of GIM highlighted the platform's role in bridging theory with practical problem-solving.

The competition commenced with an intense 24-hour challenge, concluding with results that applauded Team Magnum Ops from NMIMS, Mumbai, for redefining credit risk solutions with machine learning. The event concluded with student presentations and a gala dinner, offering critical networking opportunities. Bitathon 2025 stood as a beacon for aspiring data scientists nationwide.

