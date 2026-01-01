Left Menu

BTS Gears Up for Major Comeback with New Album Release

BTS is set to release a new album on March 20, marking their first since 'Proof' in 2022. The comeback follows a hiatus for military service and solo projects. Members expressed excitement via handwritten messages, eagerly anticipating their reunion as a full group.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-01-2026 12:10 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 12:10 IST
BTS Gears Up for Major Comeback with New Album Release
BTS, the globally acclaimed K-pop sensation, is all set to make a triumphant return with a new album release scheduled for March 20. This marks their first album since 'Proof' launched in 2022. The group had paused its activities to allow members to partake in South Korea's mandatory military service and focus on solo ventures. BigHit, their management company, confirmed the comeback via a Korean-language post on X, as reported by Variety.

In preparation for their return, BTS members shared heartfelt, handwritten messages with fans, dated 2026.3.20. Each member expressed profound excitement for their reunion. RM conveyed a deep sense of anticipation while Jin expressed happiness to return as part of the team. J-Hope highlighted the joy of reuniting with fans in 2026, with Jungkook asking fans for continued support.

The seven-member ensemble, which also includes Suga, Jimin, and V, is now eagerly gearing up to engage with their worldwide audience once again. Their eager anticipation underscores the significance of their upcoming release, both for the band and the global fanbase eagerly awaiting this momentous event.

