Rising Dissent: Iran's Economic Strain Fuels Nationwide Unrest
A volunteer Basij member was killed during protests in Iran over economic struggles, marking the first such security force fatality. Protests have expanded beyond Tehran, fueled by inflation and currency issues. Negotiations are sought but hampered by geopolitical tensions and internal political limitations.
A 21-year-old volunteer from Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard was killed amid widening protests driven by the nation's struggling economy.
The incident, marking the first security force fatality in the unrest, may herald a more stringent government response.
The demonstrations, sparked by economic hardships, have spread from Tehran to other provinces, with authorities attempting negotiations but hampered by both internal and external pressures.
