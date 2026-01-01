Maharashtra's Political Maneuvering: NCP-Shiv Sena Alliance Talks Intensify

In a strategic political move, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has revealed that his Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is engaged in discussions with the Shiv Sena, led by Eknath Shinde, about seat sharing for the upcoming Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad civic polls.

Pawar spoke with the press after paying tribute at the 'Jay Stambh' near Pune, marking the 208th anniversary of the Koregaon Bhima battle. He indicated that while conversations with Shiv Sena are ongoing, clarity will arise after the formalities of nomination scrutiny and candidate withdrawals are completed.

The shifting political alliances in Maharashtra have seen the NCP and Shiv Sena working alongside factions from the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi. The evolving political landscape is likely to influence the outcome of the civic polls scheduled for January 15, with the counting of votes on January 16.