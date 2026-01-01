Zohran Mamdani Makes History as NYC's 112th Mayor

Zohran Mamdani has been sworn in as the 112th Mayor of New York City in a private ceremony held at the old City Hall subway station. He becomes the first South Asian and Muslim to assume the role, marking a historic moment for the city.

The swearing-in on a Quran was performed by state Attorney General Letitia James, with his family in attendance. Later, a public inauguration took place outside City Hall, officiated by Senator Bernie Sanders.

Mamdani's election victory is notable for defeating prominent candidates, including former Governor Andrew Cuomo, supported by Trump. He emphasized hope and change, referencing Jawaharlal Nehru's vision of a new era.

