Voices of Change: Students Challenge Power in Serbia

In Serbia, protests sparked by a deadly train station disaster have grown into a challenge to President Aleksandar Vucic's leadership. Students and citizens advocate for a corruption-free state, while resignations and demonstrations continue. The movement demands transparency, judicial accountability, and enhanced education funding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 18:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Thousands gathered in silence for 15 minutes in Nis on Saturday, memorializing victims of a tragic railway station collapse. The student-led protest is now the largest challenge to Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic's reign.

Since the station roof collapse in Novi Sad killed 15 people, public outcry against government corruption under Vucic's ten-year rule has intensified. Teachers, farmers, and other professionals have joined a wave of student-led demonstrations.

Despite resignations from Prime Minister Milos Vucevic and two ministers, protests continue. Demands include revealing documents on the disaster, justice for victims, and greater educational funding. Resilient, students seek a corruption-free future.

