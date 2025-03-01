Left Menu

Revolution in Serbia: Students Lead Charge Against Corruption

In Serbia, a student-led protest sparked by a deadly railway station roof collapse has evolved into mass demonstrations challenging President Aleksandar Vucic's decade-long rule. Accusations of corruption fuel the movement, which demands transparency, justice, and increased education funding. Despite government denials, the call for reform intensifies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 23:03 IST
Revolution in Serbia: Students Lead Charge Against Corruption
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tens of thousands gathered in Nis, Serbia, on Saturday, commemorating victims of a deadly railway station disaster while participating in a major student-led protest challenging President Aleksandar Vucic's rule.

The movement gained momentum over four months following a fatal roof collapse at Novi Sad's train station, raising corruption accusations linked to Vucic's administration.

Student protests, joined by diverse social groups, demand transparency, justice, and educational reform, with ongoing demonstrations pressing for anti-corruption measures and governmental accountability across Serbia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New FAA Rules Disrupt Flights Amid Presidential Helicopter Operations

New FAA Rules Disrupt Flights Amid Presidential Helicopter Operations

 Global
2
Clash at the White House: Zelenskiy and Trump's Fiery Encounter

Clash at the White House: Zelenskiy and Trump's Fiery Encounter

 Global
3
Uruguayan Midfielder Nicolas Fonseca Unfazed by Car Theft Incident

Uruguayan Midfielder Nicolas Fonseca Unfazed by Car Theft Incident

 Global
4
Unexpected Retirement: Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland Leaves U.S. Army

Unexpected Retirement: Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland Leaves U.S. Army

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025