Revolution in Serbia: Students Lead Charge Against Corruption

Tens of thousands gathered in Nis, Serbia, on Saturday, commemorating victims of a deadly railway station disaster while participating in a major student-led protest challenging President Aleksandar Vucic's rule.

The movement gained momentum over four months following a fatal roof collapse at Novi Sad's train station, raising corruption accusations linked to Vucic's administration.

Student protests, joined by diverse social groups, demand transparency, justice, and educational reform, with ongoing demonstrations pressing for anti-corruption measures and governmental accountability across Serbia.

(With inputs from agencies.)