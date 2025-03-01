Revolution in Serbia: Students Lead Charge Against Corruption
In Serbia, a student-led protest sparked by a deadly railway station roof collapse has evolved into mass demonstrations challenging President Aleksandar Vucic's decade-long rule. Accusations of corruption fuel the movement, which demands transparency, justice, and increased education funding. Despite government denials, the call for reform intensifies.
Tens of thousands gathered in Nis, Serbia, on Saturday, commemorating victims of a deadly railway station disaster while participating in a major student-led protest challenging President Aleksandar Vucic's rule.
The movement gained momentum over four months following a fatal roof collapse at Novi Sad's train station, raising corruption accusations linked to Vucic's administration.
Student protests, joined by diverse social groups, demand transparency, justice, and educational reform, with ongoing demonstrations pressing for anti-corruption measures and governmental accountability across Serbia.
