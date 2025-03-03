Left Menu

Campus Tensions: SFI Strikes Against Education Minister in West Bengal

Student activists from CPI(M)'s SFI enforced a strike across West Bengal's university campuses demanding the resignation of Education Minister Bratya Basu. This followed an incident at Jadavpur University where two students were injured. The strike didn't disrupt road traffic or ongoing examinations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 03-03-2025 10:56 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 10:56 IST
Campus Tensions: SFI Strikes Against Education Minister in West Bengal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, activists from the CPI(M)'s student wing, the Students' Federation of India (SFI), mobilized a strike on university campuses across West Bengal. Their primary demand is the resignation of Education Minister Bratya Basu, following an incident at Jadavpur University where two students were injured in his convoy.

The strike saw a notable presence at Jadavpur and Presidency universities, while other institutions like Calcutta University and Rabindra Bharati University experienced partial disruption. Despite the protests, vehicular movement and class 12 examinations proceeded unhindered, showing the limited immediate impact of the strike.

The altercation marks rising tensions, sparked by accusations from the SFI against Minister Basu concerning the alleged high-handed behavior during the annual general meeting at Jadavpur University. The SFI demands accountability from the minister and vows to support smooth conduct of ongoing higher secondary examinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Humans overestimate AI’s ability to mimic their decisions

AI vs. traditional grading: Small LLMs show promise in argument assessment

The role of technology in mental health: Can digital tools improve help-seeking?

Exploring AI through young eyes: What kids think about chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025