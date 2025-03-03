Campus Tensions: SFI Strikes Against Education Minister in West Bengal

On Monday, activists from the CPI(M)'s student wing, the Students' Federation of India (SFI), mobilized a strike on university campuses across West Bengal. Their primary demand is the resignation of Education Minister Bratya Basu, following an incident at Jadavpur University where two students were injured in his convoy.

The strike saw a notable presence at Jadavpur and Presidency universities, while other institutions like Calcutta University and Rabindra Bharati University experienced partial disruption. Despite the protests, vehicular movement and class 12 examinations proceeded unhindered, showing the limited immediate impact of the strike.

The altercation marks rising tensions, sparked by accusations from the SFI against Minister Basu concerning the alleged high-handed behavior during the annual general meeting at Jadavpur University. The SFI demands accountability from the minister and vows to support smooth conduct of ongoing higher secondary examinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)