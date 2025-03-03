Left Menu

Japan's Future Emperor: Prince Hisahito's Vision

Prince Hisahito of Japan, the potential future emperor, expressed his commitment to royal duties at his first press conference. The 18-year-old plans to study biology, while also voicing concerns over climate change. His hobbies include cultivating vegetables and rice, showcasing a personal connection to nature.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 03-03-2025 14:16 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 14:16 IST
Japan's Future Emperor: Prince Hisahito's Vision
Prince Hisahito
  • Country:
  • Japan

At his inaugural press conference, Japanese Prince Hisahito, poised to become emperor if succession laws remain unchanged, pledged dedication to his royal responsibilities. Currently second in line, after his father Crown Prince Akishino, Hisahito emphasized his readiness to undertake his duties with seriousness and seek guidance from others.

The prince, who turned 18 last year, is set to pursue a biology specialization at the University of Tsukuba, marking a new academic chapter in his life. Despite his initial nerves, Hisahito shared his commitment to environmental issues and his passion for gardening, reflecting a keen interest in climate change.

Speaking with candor, he recounted moments of joy and challenge in cultivating vegetables and rice, an endeavor he shares with his family. His honest depiction of dealing with bugs and birds revealed a personal affinity towards nature, an aspect that complements his formal royal obligations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025