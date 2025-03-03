Japan's Future Emperor: Prince Hisahito's Vision
Prince Hisahito of Japan, the potential future emperor, expressed his commitment to royal duties at his first press conference. The 18-year-old plans to study biology, while also voicing concerns over climate change. His hobbies include cultivating vegetables and rice, showcasing a personal connection to nature.
At his inaugural press conference, Japanese Prince Hisahito, poised to become emperor if succession laws remain unchanged, pledged dedication to his royal responsibilities. Currently second in line, after his father Crown Prince Akishino, Hisahito emphasized his readiness to undertake his duties with seriousness and seek guidance from others.
The prince, who turned 18 last year, is set to pursue a biology specialization at the University of Tsukuba, marking a new academic chapter in his life. Despite his initial nerves, Hisahito shared his commitment to environmental issues and his passion for gardening, reflecting a keen interest in climate change.
Speaking with candor, he recounted moments of joy and challenge in cultivating vegetables and rice, an endeavor he shares with his family. His honest depiction of dealing with bugs and birds revealed a personal affinity towards nature, an aspect that complements his formal royal obligations.
