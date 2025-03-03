Left Menu

IIM Calcutta Achieves 100% Placements Amidst Market Challenges

IIM Calcutta's MBA program achieved 100% placements for its 60th batch despite tough market conditions, with 456 students securing 538 offers from 196 companies. Key sectors include consulting, finance, and technology, with top recruiters like BCG, American Express, and Google participating.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 03-03-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 17:01 IST
IIM Calcutta Achieves 100% Placements Amidst Market Challenges
  • Country:
  • India

IIM Calcutta has once again demonstrated its prowess in academics and placement excellence by achieving 100% placement for its MBA program's 60th batch. The institution announced on Monday that all 456 students secured job offers from 196 companies, showcasing their strong industry ties despite challenging market conditions.

Leading the pack in the consulting sector, where 201 offers were made, were giants such as the Boston Consulting Group and Accenture Strategy. Other top consulting firms included McKinsey and Kearney. The finance sector was not far behind, with 114 offers, attracting names such as Goldman Sachs and Bank of America, underscoring the program's reputation.

The technology sector made significant contributions with 78 offers, driven by industry leaders like Google and Microsoft. Meanwhile, the placement season also marked the entry of new recruiters like DBS Bank and Policybazaar, highlighting the institution's growing appeal. Prof. Ritu Mehta, chairperson of the placement committee, expressed gratitude for the unwavering trust of recruiters in IIM Calcutta's talent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025