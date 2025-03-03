IIM Calcutta Achieves 100% Placements Amidst Market Challenges

IIM Calcutta has once again demonstrated its prowess in academics and placement excellence by achieving 100% placement for its MBA program's 60th batch. The institution announced on Monday that all 456 students secured job offers from 196 companies, showcasing their strong industry ties despite challenging market conditions.

Leading the pack in the consulting sector, where 201 offers were made, were giants such as the Boston Consulting Group and Accenture Strategy. Other top consulting firms included McKinsey and Kearney. The finance sector was not far behind, with 114 offers, attracting names such as Goldman Sachs and Bank of America, underscoring the program's reputation.

The technology sector made significant contributions with 78 offers, driven by industry leaders like Google and Microsoft. Meanwhile, the placement season also marked the entry of new recruiters like DBS Bank and Policybazaar, highlighting the institution's growing appeal. Prof. Ritu Mehta, chairperson of the placement committee, expressed gratitude for the unwavering trust of recruiters in IIM Calcutta's talent.

