Global University and Business School Rankings 2025 Unveiled

The much-anticipated Global University and Business School Rankings 2025 have been released, shedding light on the dynamic shifts within global higher education. While academic giants like Harvard and Stanford continue to dominate, the rankings also highlight the significant strides made by Indian institutions such as IIT Bombay and IIM Calcutta.

As technology, including AI, reshapes the educational landscape, universities are increasingly integrating interdisciplinary courses. These courses blend technology with fields like business and healthcare, reflecting a pivot towards sustainability and the social impact of education.

India's own educational sector has witnessed notable shifts, with institutions implementing skill development programs to boost employability. With these efforts, the percentage of employable final-year students has risen significantly from previous years, aligning education with industry demands.

