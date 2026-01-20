Left Menu

Temporary Flight Suspension in Eastern Poland

Rzeszow and Lublin airports in Poland have temporarily halted operations to accommodate military aircraft, as announced by PANSA. The measure ensures military aviation's freedom of action while regular flight services are paused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 20-01-2026 11:42 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 11:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Poland

In a decisive move announced on Tuesday, Rzeszow and Lublin airports in eastern Poland have temporarily ceased operations. This suspension aims to facilitate the unrestricted operations of military planes, according to a statement from the Polish Air Navigation Services Agency (PANSA).

The agency emphasized the need to prioritize military aviation activities, leading to the halt of regular flight operations at the affected airports. "In connection with the need to ensure freedom of action for military aviation, airports in Rzeszow and Lublin have suspended flight operations," PANSA detailed on social media platform X.

This temporary suspension underscores Poland's commitment to maintaining operational efficacy for its military aircraft, while balancing the needs of civil aviation during this brief period of adjustment.

Latest News

