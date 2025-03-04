Delhi High Court Stays Jamia Students' Suspension Amid Peaceful Protest Debate

The Delhi High Court has placed a stay on the suspension of Jamia Millia Islamia students who participated in a peaceful campus protest in February, asserting that such demonstrations are integral to training in civil principles. Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma expressed concerns over the university's approach to managing the situation.

The decision was made while reviewing the case records, which suggested the protest was non-violent. Consequently, the court ordered the formation of a 'peace' committee, involving university officials and student representatives, to address the issue constructively under the vice-chancellor's oversight.

The suspensions, enacted by a February 12 proctor order, are temporarily lifted until April 2 as part of ongoing legal proceedings initiated by seven students. The court mandates that the university presents a detailed report within a week, highlighting expectations for an amicable resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)