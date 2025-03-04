Mizoram Set to Establish First State-Run University

The Mizoram assembly took a monumental step on Tuesday by passing the Mizoram State University Bill, 2025, without opposition. This move aims to create the state's first government university, in alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Higher and Technical Education Minister Vanlalthlana introduced the bill, noting that it will accommodate existing colleges, which will transition to affiliate status as Mizoram University (MZU), currently a central institution, becomes research-focused by 2035.

The new university is intended to be teaching-intensive, addressing seat shortages at MZU while boosting the state's Gross Enrollment Ratio in higher education. It will initially operate in Aizawl, utilizing a cluster model to unify various colleges and institutions.

