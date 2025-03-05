Haryana's Education Revolution: Prioritizing Quality and Innovation

In a pivotal meeting held on Wednesday, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini convened with the vice chancellors of state universities to outline a transformative vision for the education sector, aligning with the National Education Policy. Saini emphasized the importance of the upcoming state Budget prioritizing quality education and outlined plans for offering full scholarships to students from Backward Classes and Scheduled Castes undertaking medical and engineering courses.

Saini's vision seeks to establish Haryana as a global education hub through specialized training in artificial intelligence and modern skills, while enhancing the research initiatives at the Maharana Pratap Horticulture University. The university is expected to contribute significantly to advancing crop diversification and boosting the horticulture sector. He further announced the inauguration of the first phase of the India International Horticulture Market, promising economic benefits for farmers in Ganaur.

The chief minister also declared plans for establishing sports schools across districts, equipped with ample sports facilities at universities, in a bid to improve youth sports proficiency. By encouraging innovation, research, and the startup culture among students, Saini aims to broaden the educational landscape. He revealed plans for the state government to propose the establishment of an Indian Institute of Technology campus, reflecting Haryana's commitment to educational excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)