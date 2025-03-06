Left Menu

India can show way to world by virtue of its cultural heritage: Bhagwat

Bharat stands for values and a cultural heritage that can show the way margdarshan to the entire world, Bhagwat said.He said Vidya Bharati, the educational wing of the RSS, was devoted to impart knowledge and values gyan aur sanskar and urged parents to get their children admitted to schools run by the organisation in large numbers.Bhagwat also spoke of his long association with Bihar, fondly recalling six years that I spent in the state long back as a kshetriya pracharak.Whenever I come to Bihar, I feel like visiting too many places.

PTI | Supaul | Updated: 06-03-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 21:58 IST
India can show way to world by virtue of its cultural heritage: Bhagwat
  • Country:
  • India

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday asserted that India can show the way to the entire world by virtue of its cultural heritage.

The 'sarsanghchalak' of RSS made the remark in Supaul district of north Bihar, after inaugurating a new building of a Saraswati Vidya Mandir school.

''Ours is an ancient civilisation. Bharat stands for values and a cultural heritage that can show the way (margdarshan) to the entire world,'' Bhagwat said.

He said 'Vidya Bharati', the educational wing of the RSS, was devoted to impart ''knowledge and values'' (gyan aur sanskar) and urged parents to get their children admitted to schools run by the organisation in large numbers.

Bhagwat also spoke of his long association with Bihar, fondly recalling ''six years that I spent in the state long back'' as a 'kshetriya pracharak'.

''Whenever I come to Bihar, I feel like visiting too many places. But I am never able to do so because of paucity of time,'' Bhagwat said.

He also praised the people of the state, saying, ''Biharwasis embody dedication, hard work and effort (samarpan, mehnat aur purusharth)''.

Bhagwat cited the example of ''mountain man'' Dashrath Manjhi, the legendary stone cutter from Gaya, who built a pathway after chiselling away at a hill for years.

The function was attended, among others, by senior BJP leader and Bihar minister Neeraj Singh Bablu.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

 United States
2
Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

 Russian Federation
3
Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudification'

Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudificati...

 Global
4
Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025