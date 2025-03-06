India can show way to world by virtue of its cultural heritage: Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday asserted that India can show the way to the entire world by virtue of its cultural heritage.

The 'sarsanghchalak' of RSS made the remark in Supaul district of north Bihar, after inaugurating a new building of a Saraswati Vidya Mandir school.

''Ours is an ancient civilisation. Bharat stands for values and a cultural heritage that can show the way (margdarshan) to the entire world,'' Bhagwat said.

He said 'Vidya Bharati', the educational wing of the RSS, was devoted to impart ''knowledge and values'' (gyan aur sanskar) and urged parents to get their children admitted to schools run by the organisation in large numbers.

Bhagwat also spoke of his long association with Bihar, fondly recalling ''six years that I spent in the state long back'' as a 'kshetriya pracharak'.

''Whenever I come to Bihar, I feel like visiting too many places. But I am never able to do so because of paucity of time,'' Bhagwat said.

He also praised the people of the state, saying, ''Biharwasis embody dedication, hard work and effort (samarpan, mehnat aur purusharth)''.

Bhagwat cited the example of ''mountain man'' Dashrath Manjhi, the legendary stone cutter from Gaya, who built a pathway after chiselling away at a hill for years.

The function was attended, among others, by senior BJP leader and Bihar minister Neeraj Singh Bablu.

