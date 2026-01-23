Hollywood Battle: Blake Lively vs. Justin Baldoni in Court Over 'It Ends with Us'

The courtroom drama featuring actors Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni took center stage on Thursday, with both sides presenting arguments in a contentious lawsuit stemming from the production of their film 'It Ends with Us.' Lively accuses Baldoni of fostering a hostile work environment and retaliating against her complaints.

Meanwhile, Baldoni's lawyer contended that Lively's claims are centered around 'petty slights' and inconsistencies, not amounting to legal violations. U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman remarked that multiple minor issues can sum up to a significant legal matter, as arguments unfolded in the courtroom.

This high-profile Hollywood dispute, which captured public attention last year, involves allegations of defamation, harassment, and violations of civil rights laws, bringing into question the responsibilities of directors in maintaining a respectful workplace on film sets.

(With inputs from agencies.)