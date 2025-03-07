Left Menu

NORKA Roots to Launch Student Migration Portal for Aspiring Overseas Scholars

NORKA Roots Chief Executive Ajith Kolassery announced the upcoming launch of a student migration portal to aid students planning to study abroad. Unveiled during a workshop commemorating International Women’s Day, the portal will offer essential insights into educational institutions, immigration laws, and more, fostering safe overseas educational pursuits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 07-03-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 22:08 IST
In a significant development for students aiming to study abroad, NORKA Roots plans to launch a comprehensive student migration portal in the upcoming financial year, according to its Chief Executive Officer, Ajith Kolassery. The announcement was made during a workshop focused on foreign labour migration and legal awareness, organized by the NORKA NRK Women's Cell in partnership with the Kerala Institute of Tourism and Travel Studies (KITTS), marking International Women's Day.

NORKA Roots, which functions as the field agency for the Department of Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (NORKA), plays a crucial role in addressing issues concerning Non-Resident Keralites (NRKs). Kolassery highlighted that the portal will serve as a treasure trove of information, covering educational opportunities, immigration regulations, and other vital details for prospective international students.

Emphasizing community support through platforms like the 'Loka Keralam Online' web portal, the event also featured insights from Dr. Elsa Oommen of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), who emphasized the importance of traveling abroad with valid visas. Additionally, Dr. Neha Wadhwan from the International Labour Organization (ILO) commended Kerala's exemplary expatriate policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

