NORKA Roots to Launch Student Migration Portal for Aspiring Overseas Scholars

In a significant development for students aiming to study abroad, NORKA Roots plans to launch a comprehensive student migration portal in the upcoming financial year, according to its Chief Executive Officer, Ajith Kolassery. The announcement was made during a workshop focused on foreign labour migration and legal awareness, organized by the NORKA NRK Women's Cell in partnership with the Kerala Institute of Tourism and Travel Studies (KITTS), marking International Women's Day.

NORKA Roots, which functions as the field agency for the Department of Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (NORKA), plays a crucial role in addressing issues concerning Non-Resident Keralites (NRKs). Kolassery highlighted that the portal will serve as a treasure trove of information, covering educational opportunities, immigration regulations, and other vital details for prospective international students.

Emphasizing community support through platforms like the 'Loka Keralam Online' web portal, the event also featured insights from Dr. Elsa Oommen of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), who emphasized the importance of traveling abroad with valid visas. Additionally, Dr. Neha Wadhwan from the International Labour Organization (ILO) commended Kerala's exemplary expatriate policies.

