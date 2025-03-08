Funding Controversy: Trump Administration Targets Columbia University Over Antisemitism Allegations
The Trump administration announced a $400 million funding cut to Columbia University, citing allegations of antisemitic harassment on campus. The move has sparked backlash, with civil rights groups arguing it punishes political speech and undermines free speech protections in academia. Columbia vows to combat antisemitism and restore funding.
The Trump administration has announced the cancellation of grants and contracts totaling approximately $400 million to Columbia University. The decision stems from allegations of antisemitic harassment on and near the New York campus, despite civil rights groups challenging the move as unconstitutional punishment for protected speech.
This decision comes amidst intensified pro-Palestinian protests on campus, some of which have drawn allegations of antisemitism. With the announcement, Columbia University finds itself at a crossroads as it seeks to address the accusations while maintaining its commitment to free speech and academia.
Columbia is working to restore its federal funding, pledging to combat antisemitism on campus. Although some view the administration's decision as an overreach aimed at suppressing political discourse, others perceive it as a necessary step in addressing alleged discrimination within academic institutions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
