Left Menu

Funding Controversy: Trump Administration Targets Columbia University Over Antisemitism Allegations

The Trump administration announced a $400 million funding cut to Columbia University, citing allegations of antisemitic harassment on campus. The move has sparked backlash, with civil rights groups arguing it punishes political speech and undermines free speech protections in academia. Columbia vows to combat antisemitism and restore funding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 08:02 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 08:02 IST
Funding Controversy: Trump Administration Targets Columbia University Over Antisemitism Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration has announced the cancellation of grants and contracts totaling approximately $400 million to Columbia University. The decision stems from allegations of antisemitic harassment on and near the New York campus, despite civil rights groups challenging the move as unconstitutional punishment for protected speech.

This decision comes amidst intensified pro-Palestinian protests on campus, some of which have drawn allegations of antisemitism. With the announcement, Columbia University finds itself at a crossroads as it seeks to address the accusations while maintaining its commitment to free speech and academia.

Columbia is working to restore its federal funding, pledging to combat antisemitism on campus. Although some view the administration's decision as an overreach aimed at suppressing political discourse, others perceive it as a necessary step in addressing alleged discrimination within academic institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025