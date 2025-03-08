Exam Scam Busted: 16 Arrested in UP Board Exam Paper Leak
In Uttar Pradesh, a special task force intercepted two solver gangs involved in leaking Class 10 English exam papers for the UP Board exams. Sixteen individuals, including teachers and school staff, were arrested during separate raids. Key personnel at implicated centers face possible disciplinary actions.
A coordinated effort by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force has led to the arrest of 16 individuals involved in solving the Class 10 English exam paper for the UP Board. According to officials, these individuals were caught during two separate raids in the Hardoi district.
The first raid by the task force targeted a group solving the paper at a school principal's residence. Out of the 14 people there, many were reportedly associated with the school, including a teacher. In the second incident, two women were apprehended attempting to solve the paper outside another school in the district.
Authorities have sealed the confiscated exam materials. School and district officials involved may face disciplinary actions as investigations unfold. The incident raises concerns about exam security and integrity in the state.
