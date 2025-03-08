Interns Face Harassment in Gujarat's Medical College

In a concerning incident at a government medical college in Bhavnagar, Gujarat, two interns were reportedly harassed by their peers, prompting police to launch an investigation.

The interns, Ishan Kotak and Aman Joshi, filed complaints detailing how they were detained and assaulted, allegedly due to dissatisfaction over Instagram jokes and the management of college activities.

The police have registered two FIRs on allegations of wrongful confinement and threats, with further investigations ongoing to apprehend the accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)