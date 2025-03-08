Interns Face Harassment in Gujarat's Medical College
Two interns at a Gujarat medical college faced alleged harassment, including detention and assault by peers, due to jokes on Instagram and their handling of college activities. Complaints were filed under charges of confinement, assault, and threats, with police investigations currently underway.
08-03-2025
In a concerning incident at a government medical college in Bhavnagar, Gujarat, two interns were reportedly harassed by their peers, prompting police to launch an investigation.
The interns, Ishan Kotak and Aman Joshi, filed complaints detailing how they were detained and assaulted, allegedly due to dissatisfaction over Instagram jokes and the management of college activities.
The police have registered two FIRs on allegations of wrongful confinement and threats, with further investigations ongoing to apprehend the accused.
(With inputs from agencies.)
