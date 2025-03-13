NSDC Partners with AIU for Technological Integration of Skills and Education

Left Menu

The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) has collaborated with the Association of Indian Universities to integrate skill-based courses into higher education via a technology-focused verification system. This partnership aims to streamline academic verification processes, aligning Indian credentials with international standards, and preparing a future-ready workforce.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-03-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 16:02 IST
The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) has announced a strategic partnership with the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) to enhance the integration of skill-based courses in higher education across India.

This collaboration aims to establish a technology-driven verification system that will streamline the process for academic and skills qualification verification. With the backing of the National Academic Depository (NAD), efficiency in processing university and college verifications will be significantly improved through online interfaces and API integration.

Ved Mani Tiwari, COO of the NSDC, emphasized that this initiative aligns skilling with education, enhancing India's reputation as a future-ready talent provider. Meanwhile, AIU President Prof Vinay Kumar Pathak noted the partnership's role in forming a workforce equipped with both theoretical knowledge and practical skills, thereby reinforcing international trust in Indian qualifications.

