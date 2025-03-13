NSDC Partners with AIU for Technological Integration of Skills and Education

The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) has announced a strategic partnership with the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) to enhance the integration of skill-based courses in higher education across India.

This collaboration aims to establish a technology-driven verification system that will streamline the process for academic and skills qualification verification. With the backing of the National Academic Depository (NAD), efficiency in processing university and college verifications will be significantly improved through online interfaces and API integration.

Ved Mani Tiwari, COO of the NSDC, emphasized that this initiative aligns skilling with education, enhancing India's reputation as a future-ready talent provider. Meanwhile, AIU President Prof Vinay Kumar Pathak noted the partnership's role in forming a workforce equipped with both theoretical knowledge and practical skills, thereby reinforcing international trust in Indian qualifications.

