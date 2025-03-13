Left Menu

Ladakh Students Dive into Delhi's Digital Assembly

A group of students from Ladakh visited the Delhi Assembly for a cultural exchange program, engaging with Speaker Vijender Gupta on digital transformation in legislative operations. The visit, part of the SERU programme by ABVP, aimed at fostering unity and understanding through interactive sessions and educational tours.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2025 16:11 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 16:11 IST
A delegation of 42 students from Leh, Ladakh, embarked on a two-day visit to the Delhi Assembly, participating in a cultural exchange and leadership development initiative designed for young learners.

During their visit, they engaged in an interactive session with Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta, who outlined the digitalisation efforts in the legislative process, highlighting the transition to a paperless model through the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA).

The visit, organized under the Students' Experience in Regional Understanding (SERU) programme by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), afforded students a comprehensive understanding of the Delhi Vidhan Sabha's historical and functional aspects, while promoting national unity and cultural exchange.

(With inputs from agencies.)

