NSDC Partners with AIU for Streamlined Credential Verification

The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) has announced a collaboration with the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) to integrate skill-based courses into the higher education framework across India and streamline the verification process for academic credentials.

In leveraging the National Academic Depository (NAD) alongside institutional data, the partnership aims to enhance the authentication of both academic and skill qualifications granted by Indian institutions through technological solutions such as online interfaces and API integrations.

NSDC's COO, Ved Mani Tiwari, highlighted that this initiative aligns skilling with education, further positioning India as a provider of future-ready talent and fostering international trust with a transparent verification framework.

