Left Menu

NSDC Partners with AIU for Streamlined Credential Verification

The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) has teamed up with the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) to integrate skill-based courses into higher education and establish a verification system for academic and skill qualifications in India, enhancing global trust in Indian credentials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-03-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 16:24 IST
NSDC Partners with AIU for Streamlined Credential Verification
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) has announced a collaboration with the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) to integrate skill-based courses into the higher education framework across India and streamline the verification process for academic credentials.

In leveraging the National Academic Depository (NAD) alongside institutional data, the partnership aims to enhance the authentication of both academic and skill qualifications granted by Indian institutions through technological solutions such as online interfaces and API integrations.

NSDC's COO, Ved Mani Tiwari, highlighted that this initiative aligns skilling with education, further positioning India as a provider of future-ready talent and fostering international trust with a transparent verification framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

 Global
2
The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

 Global
3
Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

 Pakistan
4
SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protecting Industrial IoT: Can AI defend against evolving cyber threats?

AI safety: How LLMs unknowingly spread misinformation

AI agents with emotional intelligence: The next evolution in smart homes

Why SMEs struggle with AI adoption – and how they can overcome it

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025