IIT-Guwahati Implements Holistic Wellbeing Initiatives to Combat Student Suicides

In response to recent student suicides and ensuing protests, IIT-Guwahati is implementing a multifaceted approach to improve mental health support on campus. The initiative consists of various measures including ice-breaking sessions, counselling services, and mentorship programs aimed at fostering a supportive environment for students.

Director Devendra Jalihal revealed the institute's plan includes the establishment of a dedicated Center for Holistic Wellbeing, featuring the SAATHI Counselling Club, which enlists student volunteers and professional counsellors to aid mental wellbeing. Additionally, retired army personnel might be engaged as hostel stewards to interact with students, maintaining confidentiality and privacy.

The program also incorporates hiring nutritionists for stress and anxiety management and offering mandatory counselling sessions. These efforts align with the institute's commitment to addressing mental health concerns and preventing future tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)