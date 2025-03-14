Trump Administration Sets Conditions for Columbia University's Federal Grant Restoration

The Trump administration has issued demands for Columbia University to implement policy changes in exchange for restoring $400 million in federal contracts and grants. This requirement marks an intensification of the administration's actions against institutions where pro-Palestinian demonstrations have been prominent.

Federal agents conducted searches of two student dormitory rooms at Columbia's New York City campus, according to the university's interim president. This coincided with earlier detainment attempts of Mahmoud Khalil, a protest leader, whose deportation efforts have been legally stalled. These events align with the administration's strategy to influence how protests are managed on U.S. college campuses.

The Department of Education has expanded its investigations into numerous universities for allegedly allowing antisemitic harassment and enforcing diversity programs that breach civil rights laws. Columbia University has refuted such accusations, affirming its commitment to combating antisemitism while defending academic freedom. The university is assessing the administration's latest demands, which include redefining antisemitism and enacting measures to control Middle Eastern, South Asian, and African Studies departments.

(With inputs from agencies.)