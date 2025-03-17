World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

The RIGHT+ Framework for Physical Learning Environments (PLEs), developed by the World Bank’s Education Global Practice in collaboration with the Global Facility for Disaster Reduction and Recovery (GFDRR), WHO, and UNESCO, presents a strategic and operational guide to tackling global challenges in education infrastructure. Research institutions worldwide have found that two-thirds of ten-year-olds lack basic reading comprehension, and many low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) struggle with overcrowded, unsafe, and outdated schools that hinder learning. The rapid escalation of climate change, disasters, and health crises demands schools that are resilient, inclusive, green, healthy, and learning-conducive. Despite the $14 billion invested in educational infrastructure by the World Bank over the past decade, many schools lack a structured plan for safety, sustainability, and inclusivity. The RIGHT+ Framework is designed to maximize the impact of school investments, ensuring that schools become future-proof spaces for learning and growth.

Building Resilient Schools to Withstand Disasters

One of the most pressing concerns is school safety in disaster-prone areas. Studies reveal that one million school buildings worldwide are at risk of natural disasters, and 2,500 schoolchildren could die annually in earthquakes due to unsafe structures. In many LMICs, poor building regulations, weak infrastructure, and a lack of risk assessment leave schools vulnerable. The RIGHT+ Framework promotes risk-informed location selection, enforcement of modern building codes, and disaster mitigation planning to reduce these threats. The GeoRisk Initiative in the Philippines is a pioneering model, using data analytics to assess hazard risks for school buildings. In Peru and Turkey, large-scale seismic retrofitting programs have successfully improved the structural resilience of hundreds of schools, safeguarding students and ensuring education continuity in disaster-prone regions.

Making Schools More Inclusive for Every Learner

Many students in rural and disadvantaged areas struggle to access quality education due to poor school distribution, overcrowding, and unsafe facilities. In Uganda, 55% of lower-secondary school students walk over 30 minutes daily to school, and in Angola, 20% of students study under trees due to classroom shortages. The RIGHT+ Framework emphasizes spatial optimization of school locations, gender-sensitive facilities, and accessibility for students with disabilities. The Girls Empowerment and Learning for All Project in Angola is an exemplary initiative, ensuring separate and secure WASH (Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene) facilities for girls, eliminating barriers to education. Similarly, in Honduras, new school designs incorporate ramps, railings, and accessible toilets, making education more inclusive. By prioritizing universal design principles, schools become safe havens for all students, regardless of gender, ability, or background.

Green Schools for a Sustainable Future

Educational infrastructure is a significant contributor to carbon emissions and resource consumption. Many schools, particularly in LMICs, lack energy-efficient designs, waste management systems, and access to renewable energy. In South Africa, fluorescent lighting alone accounts for 40% of a school’s energy use, compared to 14-25% in developed countries. The RIGHT+ Framework promotes solar panels, passive cooling techniques, rainwater harvesting, and sustainable construction materials to create eco-friendly schools. In Romania, the Safer, Inclusive, and Sustainable Schools Project is retrofitting schools with improved insulation, solar energy systems, and efficient water management, significantly lowering energy costs. Similarly, in Burundi, UNICEF’s rainwater harvesting systems now provide clean water to thousands of students. These green interventions not only reduce environmental impact but also create healthier, more cost-efficient learning spaces.

Healthy Learning Environments for Better Performance

A well-designed school must ensure good air quality, proper sanitation, and a comfortable indoor climate to support student health and learning. Shockingly, 620 million children worldwide attend schools without basic sanitation, while 570 million lack access to safe drinking water. Schools with poor ventilation, extreme temperatures, and inadequate WASH facilities lead to higher student absenteeism, disease outbreaks, and reduced academic performance. The Lilongwe Water and Sanitation Project in Malawi has improved hygiene facilities for over 25,000 students, drastically reducing waterborne illnesses. Additionally, air circulation improvements and temperature control play a crucial role in student performance. A project in Tanzania, which involved painting school roofs white, reduced classroom temperatures by 3°C, leading to higher student concentration levels and improved exam scores. These measures underscore the importance of healthy school environments in driving student success.

A Smart Approach to Long-Term School Management

Effective school infrastructure does not end with construction; it requires long-term management, maintenance, and data-driven decision-making. In many countries, education ministries lack proper school inventory data, making planning inefficient. Poorly maintained schools deteriorate quickly, becoming unsafe and costly to repair. The RIGHT+ Framework promotes proactive school maintenance, digital infrastructure monitoring, and local community engagement to ensure sustainable operations. In Pakistan, open data and digital mapping tools have improved school infrastructure planning, while in the UK, the Good Estate Management System has optimized long-term maintenance and cost-efficiency for schools. By leveraging technology, smart policy frameworks, and community participation, schools can remain safe, functional, and adaptable for generations.

Beyond Buildings: Schools as Hubs for Lifelong Learning

The RIGHT+ Framework is more than a construction strategy; it envisions schools as adaptable, inclusive, and innovative spaces that cater to the changing needs of students. Traditional schools, particularly in post-colonial education systems, often fail to integrate modern teaching methods and flexible learning environments. A study in Russia found that 79% of teachers never rearrange classroom furniture, limiting collaborative learning. Schools must evolve beyond rigid, front-facing classrooms and instead incorporate flexible, interactive, and technology-equipped spaces. The National Digital Education Plan in Uruguay has successfully integrated ICT infrastructure into schools, fostering active student engagement in digital learning.

By addressing safety, inclusivity, sustainability, health, and long-term effectiveness, the RIGHT+ Framework provides a blueprint for 21st-century schools. Its flexible, evidence-based approach enables policymakers, educators, and development agencies to tailor solutions to regional challenges and cultural contexts. As climate change, urbanization, and new learning demands reshape education, schools must be designed to not only educate but also protect, inspire, and empower future generations. The World Bank, GFDRR, UNESCO, and global research institutions continue to support governments in implementing innovative, scalable, and equity-driven solutions, ensuring that every child has access to a safe, inclusive, and future-ready learning environment.