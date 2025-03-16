Beyond Exams: Redefining Success in Education with PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has highlighted the limitations of academic scores as a measurement of a student's true abilities. In a podcast with Lex Fridman, released on Sunday, Modi pointed out the societal obsession with student rankings, which he says adds undue pressure on children and their families.

Addressing this mindset, Modi stressed the need for educational reforms to evolve beyond mere academic assessments. He pointed to the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' initiative as a platform where he gathers valuable insights from students, parents, and educators to better understand their challenges.

The prime minister encouraged parents to shift their focus from exam scores to actual learning and personal growth. He shared anecdotes and personal learning experiences, emphasizing the value of immersive practice and being present, urging students to embrace a broader outlook in their educational journey.

