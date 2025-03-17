Left Menu

Erica Stanford Joins Global Summit on Teaching in Iceland

"Our goal is to elevate educational achievement and bridge equity gaps, ensuring every Kiwi child has the opportunity to succeed," Minister Stanford stated.

Erica Stanford Joins Global Summit on Teaching in Iceland
Education Minister Erica Stanford is leading New Zealand's delegation at the 2025 International Summit on the Teaching Profession (ISTP) in Iceland, held from 16-29 March. The summit gathers education ministers, union representatives, and educators from leading OECD nations to exchange best practices on enhancing education quality.

Under this year's theme, "Quality Education: The Key to Prosperity and Well-being," discussions will center on equitable and inclusive education, teacher support for student well-being, and child-centered educational practices.

In addition to attending ISTP, Minister Stanford will meet educational policymakers and visit schools in the United Kingdom, where she'll also connect with education leaders at Oxford University Press and Cambridge Assessment.

In Stockholm, Sweden, she will deliver a keynote speech at the Knowledge Rich Curriculum Forum. In Hamburg, Germany, Minister Stanford will participate in a networking event organized by the German-New Zealand Chamber of Commerce, promoting international investment opportunities in New Zealand education.

