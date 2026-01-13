The Resilient Symbol: Somnath Temple's Timeless Legacy

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a gathering in Mansa town, emphasizing the resilience of India's Sanatan Dharma as symbolized by the Somnath temple. Despite repeated destruction over the centuries, the temple remains intact, reflecting the enduring faith and culture of India, Shah said.

He highlighted the significance of the Somnath Swabhiman Parv, celebrating a thousand years since the 1026 invasion by Mahmud of Ghazni, showcasing the temple's reconstruction as an emblem of Indian pride. This year-long celebration aims to deepen the roots of Sanatan Dharma nationwide.

Shah also inaugurated various projects totaling Rs 267 crore, including a sports complex in his native place, Mansa. He praised efforts to make Ahmedabad a 'sports hub city,' targeting the 2030 Commonwealth Games and 2036 Olympics hosting. Additional funding will enhance the sports complex to global standards.