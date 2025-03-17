Left Menu

Controversy Sparks Over NIT Calicut Dean Appointment

Congress MP M K Raghavan has challenged the appointment of A Shaija as the dean at NIT Calicut, following her controversial comments praising Nathuram Godse. The remarks led to police action and have incited public debate, with further agitation planned by the Congress at the institution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 15:31 IST
In a heated session of the Lok Sabha, Congress MP M K Raghavan called into question the recent appointment of A Shaija as the dean of planning and development at NIT Calicut.

Controversy erupted after it was revealed that Shaija had previously praised Nathuram Godse, Mahatma Gandhi's assassin, in a 2024 Facebook post.

The statement provoked legal action and public outcry, leading the Congress to plan an agitation demanding the withdrawal of her appointment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

