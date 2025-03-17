Controversy Sparks Over NIT Calicut Dean Appointment

In a heated session of the Lok Sabha, Congress MP M K Raghavan called into question the recent appointment of A Shaija as the dean of planning and development at NIT Calicut.

Controversy erupted after it was revealed that Shaija had previously praised Nathuram Godse, Mahatma Gandhi's assassin, in a 2024 Facebook post.

The statement provoked legal action and public outcry, leading the Congress to plan an agitation demanding the withdrawal of her appointment.

(With inputs from agencies.)