Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Irregularities in DU PhD Admissions

DUSU President Ronak Khatri has accused Delhi University of violating UGC guidelines in its PhD admissions process, claiming selections were made solely on interviews and ideological alignment. The university's Dean refutes the allegations, asserting adherence to fair regulations. Khatri demands an inquiry into the alleged irregularities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 17:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

DUSU President Ronak Khatri has publicly accused Delhi University of contravening UGC guidelines in their PhD admissions process. He alleges that positions were offered based solely on interviews, disregarding the necessary weightage the NET score should hold.

In response, Delhi University's Dean of Admissions, Haneet Gandhi, has denied any such accusations, maintaining that the admission procedures are conducted in line with established norms and transparency. Gandhi emphasized that no formal complaint has been received thus far.

Khatri has insisted on the formation of an inquiry committee to investigate these allegations, urging transparency in the selection process and threatening to reveal further discrepancies if necessary action is not initiated promptly.

