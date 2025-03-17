Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Irregularities in DU PhD Admissions

DUSU President Ronak Khatri has publicly accused Delhi University of contravening UGC guidelines in their PhD admissions process. He alleges that positions were offered based solely on interviews, disregarding the necessary weightage the NET score should hold.

In response, Delhi University's Dean of Admissions, Haneet Gandhi, has denied any such accusations, maintaining that the admission procedures are conducted in line with established norms and transparency. Gandhi emphasized that no formal complaint has been received thus far.

Khatri has insisted on the formation of an inquiry committee to investigate these allegations, urging transparency in the selection process and threatening to reveal further discrepancies if necessary action is not initiated promptly.

